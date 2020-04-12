|
Zack Sanchez-Chong Cuy, of Imperial, CA passed away March 29, 2020, at the age of 35. He was born on May 4, 1984 in El Centro, CA. He graduated from San Diego State University Imperial Valley in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Zack was employed at Calexico High School as a substitute teacher and weightlifting coach. He enjoyed helping the youth succeed academically, as well as help improve their overall health. He was a noble, educated, and loving individual who believed in doing everything with a "purpose". He had a passion for learning philosophy, history, politics, and the science of weightlifting. Throughout his life he shared his knowledge and ideas with those he met and was an inspiration to many. He was preceded in death by his Father, Hector Sanchez. He is survived by his Wife, Andrea Sanchez- Chong Cuy; Parents, Anthony and Anna Chong Vandiver; Brothers, Abraham and William Vandiver; Sisters, Lauren Aguilar, Sarah, Kristian, and Rebecca Vandiver; Paternal Grandparents, Noel and Sandra Vandiver; Maternal Grandparents, Hector and Ana Maria Chong; In-Laws, Caitlin Vandiver, German Aguilar, Luis and Rafaela Sanchez, Randy and Veronica Arguelles, Octavio and Clarissa Ortiz; his extended family, and many friends. Visitation and Burial services will be private. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery Calexico. A Memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2020