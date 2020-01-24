Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Aaron Philip Young

Aaron Philip Young Obituary
Aaron Philip Young

Jackson - Aaron Philip Young, age 27, was born in Memphis, TN on July 20, 1992, the son of Von Ivan and Patty Maples Young. He was a graduate of Gateway Christian Academy of Memphis. He was employed with TBDN of Jackson and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Aaron enjoyed playing video games and soccer and taking long walks.

He is survived by his parents, Von and Patty Maples Young of Jackson, TN; his brother, Anthony Young of Memphis, TN; his grandmother, Barbara Maples of Mercer, TN; an uncle Gary Lance Young of Kyle, TX and first cousins Hunter and Summer Maples.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth Maples, Mary Sue Young and Buron Patrick Young and an uncle, Tommy Maples.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery in Mercer, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Chris Casteel, Josh Weaver, Richard Norton, Walter Strong, Eric Bayes and Dale Harris.

Memorial donations may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731.668.1111 or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
