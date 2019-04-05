|
Aaron Roy Bradfield
McKenzie - Funeral Services for Aaron Roy Bradfield, age 95, is Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church McKenzie. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.at the funeral home and Friday, 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Brothers Dennis Trull and John Adams will officiate. Interment is at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McKenzie, TN.
Mr. Bradfield, died April 2, 2019 at Christian Care Center. He was born July 30, 1923 in Henderson Co. to Phillip and Nannie Reeves Bradfield. Mr. Bradfield retired from Milan Arsenal, and was a cattle farmer. He has been a member of First Baptist Church for sixty five years, during his tenure he was Sunday school superintendent for thirty years and he was also a deacon. He served in the Army during WWII, and on McKenzie School Board and the board of directors at Carroll County Electric. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth Williams Bradfield, four brothers Roby Bradfield, Ovey Bradfield, Audi Bradfield and Erby Bradfield and two great grandchildren Lila Ruth Griffin and Patrick Burrows.
He is survived by his daughter LaRenda (Hugh) Scarbrough of Huntingdon, son Dan (Carie Neal) Bradfield of McKenzie five grandchildren Mary Margaret (Derik) Burrows, John Bradfield "Brad" (Katie) Scarbrough, Julie Bradfield, Lisa(Ryan) Griffin and Jana (Brian) Stafford and five great-grandchildren Lute McCaslin, Seth Stafford, Aaron Burrows, Cole Scarbrough, Isaac Griffin and Briley Stafford.
Brummitt -McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. If you need assistance please call 731-352-4848 or visit our website at brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 5, 2019