Jackson - Private memorial services for Adrienne Marie McKenzie were held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in the chapel at Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Phil Jett of Jackson officiating. Interment followed at Ridgecrest Cemetery where Adrienne was laid to rest in the family plot.

Adrienne, age 35, passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital on Monday, March 23, 2019 after a long illness. Adrienne was an organ donor. She provided a priceless gift to five individuals following her death.

Adrienne was born on July 4, 1983 in Jackson, TN to Angela and Robert E. McKenzie, Jr. She attended Jackson Christian School in Jackson, TN and college in Nashville, TN. Adrienne was a loving mother to two precious little girls, Stella (age 5) and McKenzie (age 4). Adrienne was a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

She is survived by her parents; children Stella and McKenzie Blackwell (Gavin Blackwell); brother Robert E. McKenzie, III of Jackson; grandparents, Avis Stewart of Jackson, Doris McKenzie of Jackson and Ralph Austin of Jackson; uncles, John McKenzie of Smyrna, TN and Bill Stewart (Melinda) of Jackson; cousins, Sarah Cronin (Ryan) of Denver, CO and Clayton Stewart of Jackson.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the Jackson Madison County General Hospital CCU nurses that provided care to Adrienne during her final days and hours. Words cannot adequately express how much we appreciate these caring individuals. Their gentleness and kindness to Adrienne and the family provided comfort during a most difficult time.

Thank you, Englewood Baptist Church, for your support and continued prayers for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Hope Recovery Center, 1925 TN Highway 18, Medon, TN 38356 (731-424-9019) or the Englewood Children's Ministry, 2239 N. Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305 (731-668-1094).
Published in The Jackson Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
