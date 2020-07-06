Ailene Sullivan



Gadsden - Ailene Williams Sullivan passed away on July 4, 2020 in Gadsden, TN. Born August 4, 1923 in Crockett County, she was the oldest child of Bessie and Plomer Williams.



Ailene was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Finis Bryant (FB) Sullivan, Jr.; her mother and father; sisters JoAnn Wener, Lynn Piller, and Peggy Ward; brothers Hiawatha Williams and Jim Williams; and son-in-law, Dr. Barton K. O'Brien.



She leaves one daughter, Angela O'Brien of Birchwood; one son, Curtis Sullivan (Emily) of Gadsden; two grandsons, Bart O'Brien of Denver, CO and Bret O'Brien (Julie) of Nashville; two granddaughters, Ashley Dennis (Rob) of Nashville and Whitney Sullivan of Nashville; four great-granddaughters, Catherine O'Brien, Millie O'Brien, Maggie O'Brien, and Berkley Dennis; and one great-grandson, Sullivan Dennis.



On Wednesday July 8, a private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Marlowe Cemetery Fund, 3370 Bailey Road, Gadsden, TN 38337 or to any charity of the giver's choosing. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.









