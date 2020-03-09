Services
Shelton Funeral Home - Trenton
415 S. College St.
Trenton, TN 38382
(731) 855-1621
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Walls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Walls Obituary
Alice Walls

Trenton, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Jean Walls, age 87, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with a private family graveside to follow. Visitation will be held from 1pm until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wall passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Crestview Healthcare and Rehab in Brownsville, TN.

Mrs. Wall was a School Teacher at TES for 43 years, was a very active member of the Trenton First Baptist Church, played and taught piano, and was always a very active and upbeat member of the community.

Mrs. Walls was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Lola Cato Harris and Alton Brooks Harris; sisters, Martha Mae Harris and Kate Elenor Harris; and a brother, Kenneth Brooks Harris.

Mrs. Walls is survived by two daughters, Carol Lynn (Kenny) Holt and Janet Leigh (Steve) Lackey; a brother, Chrles Lee Harris; grandchildren, Mitchell Harris (Elisa) Holt, Marleigh Alyson (Will) Parrish, and Allison Marie Cuyler; great grandchildren, Noah Holt, Liam Michael Parrish, Samuel David Holt, and Hazel Marie Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Mrs. Walls honor may be made to the .

Shelton Funeral Home

731-855-1621
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -