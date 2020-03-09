|
Alice Walls
Trenton, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Jean Walls, age 87, will be held at 2pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with a private family graveside to follow. Visitation will be held from 1pm until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wall passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Crestview Healthcare and Rehab in Brownsville, TN.
Mrs. Wall was a School Teacher at TES for 43 years, was a very active member of the Trenton First Baptist Church, played and taught piano, and was always a very active and upbeat member of the community.
Mrs. Walls was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Lola Cato Harris and Alton Brooks Harris; sisters, Martha Mae Harris and Kate Elenor Harris; and a brother, Kenneth Brooks Harris.
Mrs. Walls is survived by two daughters, Carol Lynn (Kenny) Holt and Janet Leigh (Steve) Lackey; a brother, Chrles Lee Harris; grandchildren, Mitchell Harris (Elisa) Holt, Marleigh Alyson (Will) Parrish, and Allison Marie Cuyler; great grandchildren, Noah Holt, Liam Michael Parrish, Samuel David Holt, and Hazel Marie Parrish; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Mrs. Walls honor may be made to the .
Shelton Funeral Home
731-855-1621
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020