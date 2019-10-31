Resources
Jackson - Mr. Alvin Johnson, 90 of Jackson, was born in Denmark on July 4, 1929, Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be from 6pm-7pm Friday Nov. 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Affordable Funerals and Cremation Service at 116 Allen Avenue in Jackson. Services for Mr. Johnson will be at 12 noon on Saturday Nov. 2, 2019 at Lane Tabernacle Church. Interment will be at Denmark M.B. Church Cemetery. After the service there will be a repast at the Lane Tabernacle Church. Mr Alvin is loved and Missed by Many family members and friends. Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
