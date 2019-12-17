Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Jackson, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Aileen Haltom Barry


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Aileen Haltom Barry Obituary
Amy Aileen Haltom Barry

Jackson - Amy Aileen Haltom Barry, age 94 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was born on November 4, 1925 to the late Herman and Mary Jane Haltom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simmons Barry; three brothers, Doug Haltom, Bill Haltom, and Joe Haltom also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Barry was a long time member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane Ferguson and her husband Bob; a son, Charles Barry and his wife Martha; five grandchildren, Amy Ferguson Dudek (Joey), Barry Ferguson (Summer), Houston Barry, Sam Barry (Jenna) and Rae Barry; and four great grandchildren, Mary Blake and Neely Ferguson, Maclyn Barry, and Charlie Dudek.

Graveside services for Aileen Barry will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 noon at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held from 10 a.m. - 11:45 am at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The family requests memorials be directed to Poplar Heights Baptist Church, 198 Hollywood Dr., in Jackson or the Bemis Historical Society, P.O. Box 9266, Jackson, 38314

George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now