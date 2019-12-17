|
Amy Aileen Haltom Barry
Jackson - Amy Aileen Haltom Barry, age 94 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born on November 4, 1925 to the late Herman and Mary Jane Haltom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simmons Barry; three brothers, Doug Haltom, Bill Haltom, and Joe Haltom also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Barry was a long time member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Jane Ferguson and her husband Bob; a son, Charles Barry and his wife Martha; five grandchildren, Amy Ferguson Dudek (Joey), Barry Ferguson (Summer), Houston Barry, Sam Barry (Jenna) and Rae Barry; and four great grandchildren, Mary Blake and Neely Ferguson, Maclyn Barry, and Charlie Dudek.
Graveside services for Aileen Barry will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12 noon at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson. The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held from 10 a.m. - 11:45 am at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The family requests memorials be directed to Poplar Heights Baptist Church, 198 Hollywood Dr., in Jackson or the Bemis Historical Society, P.O. Box 9266, Jackson, 38314
George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019