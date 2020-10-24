1/1
Anita Cole
1965 - 2020
Anita Cole

Friendship - Anita Diane (Tate) Cole (55), passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born August 29, 1965 to James O. Tate and Jann Winbush Tate who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Tate, her sister, Stacey Tate and two grandchildren, Cheyanne Tate and Zander Young.

Anita is survived by her loving husband Todd Cole of Friendship. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Jackson; her children: Tiffany Cochrum (Randy), Tosha Hay (Trevor), Amber King (Dustin Ellis), and John Cole (DeShae); her grandchildren: Makayla Young, Nate Young, Isaac Cochrum, Rachel Cochrum, Jacob Cotten, Zack Cotten, Joseph Cotten, Demetra Hay, Alivia King, and Lydia Cole; along with many other relatives and friends.

Anita and Todd married on July 7, 2001, and they built a wonderful and happy life together. To know Anita was to laugh as she was always joking. Throughout her battle with cancer her sense of humor never diminished. She loved her family and fought for more days to spend with them. Anita will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 25 at Ronk Funeral Home in Alamo, Tennessee. Memorial Services will be held at Ronk Funeral Home on Monday, October 26 at 11 am with a graveside service to follow at Providence Baptist Church cemetery with Brother Phil Lovelace officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keith King, RJ Young, Blake Haley, Jeff Carman, Bradlee Melton, and Ernest Harper. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Spence and Steve Smith.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
OCT
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
OCT
26
Graveside service
Providence Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Todd and Family, and Friends so sorry for your lose. I pray that the Good Lord will give you peace and comfort as you go through this journey. May God Bless you all.
Kenneth Burke
Friend
