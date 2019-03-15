|
ANN TEDFORD
Pinson - Mary Ann Robbins Tedford, age 82, passed away at her home Wednesday evening March 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Mrs. Tedord was born and reared in the Harts Bridge Community of Madison County, the daughter of the late Leonard A. and Wilma Ray Hart Robbins. She graduated from Pinson High School in 1955. She married Teddy Tedford in 1956 and they made their home at Pinson.
She retired from Bendix Corporation/Allied Signal in 1995 after many years of employment. During her years at Bendix she made many lifelong friends.
She was a former member of the Pinson F.C.E. Club. During her time as president of the F.C.E. she accomplished many things in the community. She was also a member of the Pinson Ruitan Club. She enjoyed the fellowship and friendships in each of these clubs.
She was a former member of the East Laurel Baptist Church and currently a member of Pinson Baptist Church.
She enjoyed working in her yard and garden as well as all her numerous flowerbeds that were full of the beautiful flowers she grew. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed sharing with family and friends at community events.
She was well known and respected as a hard working person, never spending idol time, especially if she could be outdoors.
Even during her long illness she was never a burden. She continued to be the best part of every day. Her love and strength will continue to live on in all of those who knew and loved her.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to her two primary care givers; Sheila Mosley and Kayla Coleman, for their love and devotion in caring for Mrs. Tedford and also gratitude to AseraCare Hospice.
Mrs. Tedford is survived by her husband of 62 years, Teddy Tedford of Pinson; a son, Robin Tedford (Betty) of Pinson and two daughters, Sherry Tedford of Auburn, AL and Jeanie Lovelace (Buzz) of Pinson; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; a brother, Guy Ed Robbins of Martin and a sister, Nell Latham of Bartlett; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Charles Whitten officiating. Burial will follow in East Laurel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 15, 2019