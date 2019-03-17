|
|
Ann Thomas Evans
Jackson - Ann Thomas Evans, age 74, succumbed to brain disease at Northbrooke Nursing on March 3, 2019.
Graduating Lambuth College in 1966 she taught special education in Jacksonville, FL, where she met her husband of 49 years.
Navy wife, best friend, Mother and Grandmother she led an active life: Business owner, skier, golfer, community leader, pilot, racing sailor, navigator, iceboater, scuba diver and yachtswoman.
She leaves her husband, CDR. Henry J. Evans III USN (Ret.); sons, Bradley of Des Moines and Henry IV of San Diego; two granddaughters and sister, Gene Jobe of Jackson. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist in Spring Creek, TN where she grew up.
Retiring on their yacht "Queen Ann's Revenge" they cruised extensively for 8 years. Queen Ann was always ready for a party and, per her wishes, a Party Celebrating her Life will be held at the Key Family Farm 3081 Hwy 70 East from 1 to 4 PM on March 30th.
Donations may be made for brain research to The Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Florida.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 17, 2019