Ann Thomas Walker
Gibson County - Ann Thomas Walker was born in Gibson County, Tennessee on July 16, 1941 to the late Shannon Thomas and Irene James Thomas.
She was married to Max Walker on August 27, 1961. Rev. Walker preceded her in death on August 29, 2018.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann is preceded in death by a nephew, Tom Morse. Survivors include twin daughters Cherlyn Field (Brian) Germantown, TN and Carolyn Ratliff (Eric) Coppell, TX; grandsons Seth and Garrett Ratliff and Brett and Cole Field; sister, Sally Morse Smith (Mark) Memphis, TN; nephew Jim Morse (Deborah) Savannah, GA; great-nieces Emma Kate Morse Lynn (Eric) and Lila Morse, great-nephew Christopher Morse.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 August 24th at First Baptist Church in Selmer, TN. Visitation from 9:30 until 11:00 at the church. A second service will be at Gibson Baptist Church in Gibson, TN on August 24th. Visitation 3:30 until 4:30 with service to follow. Burial at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, TN. Memorials may be made to The EDGE program at Union University, the Selmer First Baptist Church building fund, or The Walker Ministry Building fund at Gibson Baptist Church.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer is entrusted with arrangements - (731) 645-3481
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 21, 2019