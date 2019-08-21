Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Selmer, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Selmer, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Gibson Baptist Church
Gibson, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
Gibson Baptist Church
Gibson, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Thomas Walker


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Thomas Walker Obituary
Ann Thomas Walker

Gibson County - Ann Thomas Walker was born in Gibson County, Tennessee on July 16, 1941 to the late Shannon Thomas and Irene James Thomas.

She was married to Max Walker on August 27, 1961. Rev. Walker preceded her in death on August 29, 2018.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann is preceded in death by a nephew, Tom Morse. Survivors include twin daughters Cherlyn Field (Brian) Germantown, TN and Carolyn Ratliff (Eric) Coppell, TX; grandsons Seth and Garrett Ratliff and Brett and Cole Field; sister, Sally Morse Smith (Mark) Memphis, TN; nephew Jim Morse (Deborah) Savannah, GA; great-nieces Emma Kate Morse Lynn (Eric) and Lila Morse, great-nephew Christopher Morse.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 August 24th at First Baptist Church in Selmer, TN. Visitation from 9:30 until 11:00 at the church. A second service will be at Gibson Baptist Church in Gibson, TN on August 24th. Visitation 3:30 until 4:30 with service to follow. Burial at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, TN. Memorials may be made to The EDGE program at Union University, the Selmer First Baptist Church building fund, or The Walker Ministry Building fund at Gibson Baptist Church.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer is entrusted with arrangements - (731) 645-3481
Published in The Jackson Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
Download Now