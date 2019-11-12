Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Anna Joyce Smith

Anna Joyce Smith Obituary
Anna Joyce Smith

Jackson - Anna Joyce Smith, age 85 of Jackson passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her residence at Regency Retirement Village.

She is survived by her children, Melissa Smith Hall (Andy) of Jackson, TN and Kathy Smith Anderson (Bill) of Grove City, PA.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at a visitation to be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Clayton and Rev. Sky McCracken of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Neill Cemetery in Savannah, TN.

For a more complete and detailed obituary or to sign the family's digital guestbook, please visit our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
