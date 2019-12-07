|
Anne Cooper Abernathy Wade
Nashville - Anne Cooper Abernathy Wade, age 79, passed away peacefully in Nashville at Alive Hospice on December 3. Born October 31, 1940 in Mobile, AL, she soon moved with her family to Jackson, where she was the 1958 Valedictorian at Jackson High School. She also held a cum laude BA in Spanish from Vanderbilt University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and an MA from Middlebury College in Spanish literature.
Anne was an educator, activist, and animal lover. She taught languages and ESL throughout her career, primarily in Nashville Metropolitan Schools and at Lane College. Fluent in Spanish, French and Italian, Anne studied in Mexico, Spain, France, and Germany, and lived in Italy for six years. A lifelong learner, she had 45+ graduate school hours in education, music business, and counseling. Her passion for music led her to open Crow's Nest Studio, which recorded diverse genres including the Jackson Symphony. Anne attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church, with her official confirmation in the Church in 2018. She founded HANDS, which promoted racial reconciliation in Jackson, and served on the boards of LANA, the Jackson Symphony, and Area Relief Ministries. She was also an officer of the Joseph E. Martin Shakespeare Circle and a founding member of an Interfaith Group in Jackson.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, Arthur Briggs and Fae Cooper Abernathy of Jackson; beloved former husband, Alex Corson Wade IV of Nashville; and four half-siblings. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Abernathy Wade and son-in-law, Raul Torres Morgado, of Washington, DC. Also surviving are her cherished niece, Jill Beecher Matthew of Ormond Beach, FL, and special cousins Ariana (Sissy) and Frank Robins of Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday,December 9 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 309 East Baltimore Street, Jackson, Tennessee 38301. The Rev. Deacon Tommy Rhoads will officiate with a reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be directed to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Kirkland Cancer Center, Alive Hospice or Redemption Road Animal Rescue.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019