Annette Taylor Kail
- - Funeral Services for Ms. Annette Taylor Kail will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., at Ronk Funeral Home.
Annette Taylor Kail was born August 5, 1929 in Crockett County to Gerald Jefferson Taylor and Myrtle Payne Taylor. She married Frank Kail on June 20, 1948. They had been married for 51 years, when Frank Passed away on Thanksgiving morning in 1999. Frank and Annette spent all their married life in Alamo, and were active in the Alamo Church of Christ, the schools, and community. They were the parents of two sons, Dr. Steve Kail of Humboldt and Dr. Robert Kail of Nashville.
During the years that Steve and Robert were young, Annette was fortunate to be a stay-at-home mother. When the boys became of school age, Annette was employed at Alamo City School as a teachers' assistant. It was when Steve Kail graduated from high school that things changed dramatically. At the same time that Steve enrolled at UTM, his mother enrolled at Lambuth College to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. Once enrolled at Lambuth, she fell in love with the Special Education and realized that was her calling to teach children with special needs. In 1975, mother and son graduated from college. Six years later, Annette and Steve would experience another graduation together. This time, Annette received her M.Ed. degree from University of Memphis, and Steve received the DDS degree from UT Medical Units. Within another 2 years, the family would celebrate the graduation of Robert Kail from pharmacy school. Throughout all those years of hard work, study, and personal challenges, Frank Kail was there, providing love, support, and encouragement to his beloved wife and sons.
During her 21 years in education, Annette taught at Alamo Elementary, Crockett County Junior High School, and Friendship Elementary. Former students remember her sense of humor and the love and respect that she held for them. Her colleagues remember her as an extremely hard worker, excellent teacher, and as a great advocate for all children. She continually looked for ways to learn more so the she could be a better teacher. Rarely, did Annette miss a day of work.
Along with her parents and husband, Annette is preceded in death by her sisters, Patty Taylor Harber and Geraldine Taylor McMenemy.
She leaves 2 daughters in law, Stephanie Kail of Humboldt, and Johnna Kail of Nashville. Like their husbands, both Stephanie and Johnna are medical professionals. Stephanie currently as an emergency room nurse, and Johnna works at Vanderbilt Health IT.
Annette also leaves 5 grandchildren; Jill Kail Hartnet of Charlotte, NC, Anne- Taylor Kail of Jackson, Emma, Morgan, and Matthew of Humboldt. She also leaves 3 great grandchildren, Madelyn Hartnet, Barnes Hartnet, and Elliot Bridges.
Visitation for Annette Taylor Kail will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at Ronk Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 18, 2019