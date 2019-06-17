|
|
In Loving Memory:
Annie
March 21, 59' -June 17, 18'
We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name For what it meant to lose you Only those who love you know. Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part, God has you in his keep We have you in our heart. It broke our heart to lose you But you didn't go alone For a part of us went with you The day God took you home.
We all miss and love you! All of your family!
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 17, 2019