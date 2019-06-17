Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Annie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Annie

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Annie Annie In Memoriam
In Loving Memory:

Annie

March 21, 59' -June 17, 18'

We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name For what it meant to lose you Only those who love you know. Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part, God has you in his keep We have you in our heart. It broke our heart to lose you But you didn't go alone For a part of us went with you The day God took you home.

We all miss and love you! All of your family!
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.