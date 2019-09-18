|
Annie Joyce Spann Castellaw
Friendship - Funeral Services for Annie Joyce Spann Castellaw, 84, will be held on Wednesday Sept. 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Friendship Funeral Home with Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery.
Mrs. Castellaw died on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County Hospital after long illness. She was born in Marion, Alabama daughter of the late Frank Boyd and Opal Baughn Scroggins but had lived most of her life in Crockett County, TN. Mrs. Castellaw was a retired seamstress and a long time member of the Friendship Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Edard Spann and later by Gerald Castellaw. Survivors include sons, Larry Spann (Shirley), Clermont, Florida, Randy Spann (Rhonda Martindale), Friendship, TN, daughters, Patsy Rose, Covington, TN, Pamela Ray (Jerry), Friendship, TN, brother, James Scroggins, Columbia, TN, sisters, Betty Scroggins, Flint, Michigan, Kay Armstrong, Dyersburg, TN, nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Randy Lynn Spann, Zack Kail, Kolby Scallions, Austin Miller, Jon Reynolds and Chris Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Jackson and Kevin Spann. Visitation was at the funeral home on Tuesday Sept. 17th from 5 until 8 p.m. Friendship Funeral Home 731-677-2673.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 18, 2019