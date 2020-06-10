Annie Marie WisdomJackson - Mrs. Annie Marie Wisdom, 89, passed away on Monday June 8th, 2020 in Jackson, TN. She was born on October 13, 1930 in Medon, TN to Tom Henry and Henrietta Pirtle Cobb. She grew up in Medon, TN and she professed a hope in Christ at an early age at Ebenezer Baptist Church. She later joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member and loved her church family. Mrs. Wisdom received her A.B. (Bachelor of Arts) Degree from Lane College in 1953. Her journey of service in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. began with her initiation in Beta Chi Chapter and continued in Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter. Mrs. Wisdom was also one of the founding members of the local chapter of the Rosette Club (Colored Women's Federated Club) and is fondly remembered for championing the organization's program that provided care baskets to the families of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients.Mrs. Wisdom was united in holy matrimony to the late Roy Lee Wisdom on June 22, 1953. In that same year, she began her career in Education in the Hardeman County School System and continued her career in the Jackson Madison County School System where she taught for 37 years. She was a caring and thoughtful teacher who was adored by so many of the students she taught over the years.Mrs. Wisdom was also preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister; Lois Cobb Fuller.She is survived by Brothers and Sisters: Tom (Rosia) Cobb of Jackson, TN, Shirley Hill of Medon, TN, Doretha (Johnny) Hill of Medon, TN, Josie (Robert) Bryant of Nashville, TN, Lessie Jones of Milwaukee, WI, Anna Pearl (Odell) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI, Elmer Cobb (Florence) of Toone, TN, Dorothy DeWalt of Jackson, TN, Jennett (Eddie) Gladney of Jackson, TN, and Norman (Debra) Cobb of Medon, TN: many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives, and friends.Funeral Services for Mrs. Wisdom will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.Visitation for Mrs. Wisdom will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Wisdom will lie-in-state at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of service.