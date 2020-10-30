1/1
Archie Wayne Kinzer
1938 - 2020
Archie Wayne Kinzer

Humboldt - Graveside service for Mr. Archie Wayne Kinzer, 82, will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cox's Chapel with Chris Rigby and Jeff Kelly officiating.

Mr. Kinzer passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1938 to his late parents, Sherwood Wesley Kinzer and Martha Florence Brasfield Kinzer.

Wayne retired from ABF trucking company after 30 years of service. He continued his work through his own business, Faith Drum Co. where he was known as "the barrel man." Wayne was full of life and always looking for someone to visit. He enjoyed spending time at church, the coffee shop, with his friends, family, and especially his grandchildren.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Sandra Cox Kinzer; sons, Richard Kinzer , Jeff Kinzer (Jane); daughters, Joy Pigue (Mitch), Amy Hutchison (Chad); sister, Nancy McCullough; grandchildren, Hannah Christiansen (Charlie), Erika Kinzer, Sam Kinzer, Brooke Kinzer, Lainey Hutchison, Kinzey Hutchison, Archie Pigue; and great grandchildren, Caleb and Peter Christiansen.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cox’s Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Ronk Funeral Home, Inc. - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
