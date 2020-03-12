Resources
Ava Nell McMeen

Mt. Pleasant, TN - Ava Nell McMeen, age 82, wife of Frank McMeen, Sr. and a resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10AM in the Hunter Room at Heritage Funeral Home with Bobby Sands and Frank McMeen, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Grace in Maury Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 9-10AM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Academy McMeen Endowment Fund: 1101 W. 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401 or the Freed-Hardiman McMeen Endowment Fund: 158 E. Main, Henderson, TN 38340.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
