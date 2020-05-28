Barbara Ann Dorris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Dorris

Jackson - Barbara Ann Dorris, age 78 of Jackson, passed away on May 27, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be conducted today, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

A complete obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com

George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
1544 South Highland
Jackson, TN 38301
7314275555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved