Barbara Anne Taylor Hodge



Jackson - Mrs. Barbara Anne Taylor Hodge, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2020. Mrs. Hodge has been a resident of Maplewood Health Care for the past 17 years. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and always ready to tell anyone about Jesus and His love. She was married on August 4, 1954 to Lt. Nelson Hodge of the Jackson Fire Department. He passed away on November 13, 1966.



Mrs. Hodge is preceded in death by son, Kenny Ray; two brothers and two sisters.



Mrs. Hodge is survived by her daughter, Dr. Mary H. Jinks of Knoxville, TN; son, Edward Hodge of Memphis, TN; beloved sister Rev. Martha Hammett; five grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, 11am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store