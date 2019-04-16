Barbara B. Marcon



Jackson - Barbara B. Marcon, 83, passed away peacefully April 13, 2019. She was born September 17, 1935 to C. R. Bean, Sr. and Dorothy (Johnson) Bean.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.



She is survived by her three children, Don Marcon, Jr, Ginger Marcon (Ed) Hare, and Scott Marcon, three grandchildren, Katie Hare (Phillip) Creswell, Lance (Laura) Hare, Camille Marcon (Oz Dixon), four great grandchildren, Preston and Emma Claire Creswell, Addi Kate Hare, Ira Dixon, one sister, Jeanette Henshaw and multiple nieces and nephews.



Barbara enjoyed sewing, knitting and many other crafts. She mostly enjoyed family and spending time with them.



She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Jackson.



SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Eddie Bromley and Lisa Harper-Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time at 12:00PM on Wednesday.



Those serving as pallbearers will be Phillip Creswell, Lance Hare, Bobby Elam, Jimmy Reeves, Woody Williams and Eddie Ray Osborn.



The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Kirkland Cancer Center, 620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 or to the .



