Barbara J. Daws
Luray - Mrs. Barbara J. Daws, age 75, passed away early Monday in Lexington. She was born April 22, 1944 in Madison County to the late Loyce and Cornelia Smith Jones. She was a retired secretary at Columbus McKinnon and a member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Mrs. Daws enjoyed camping and traveling, and loved her family and grandchildren very much. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Shonda Nicole Daws and one brother, Sheldon "Smitty" Jones. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Mr. Bill Daws; her daughter, Michelle Parker (Joel); sister, Karen Loftin (Ricky); four grandchildren, Justin Maness, Bryce Maness, Bethany Herring (Ben), and Kevin Parker; and one great granddaughter, Lillian Marie Parker. Funeral services are scheduled for 4 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home. Interment will follow in New Beech Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 3-9 PM and Thursday 12-4 PM.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 18, 2019