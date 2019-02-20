Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Jackson - Barbara McAbee West, age 81 of Jackson, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

She was born on February 27, 1937 in Paris, TN, the daughter of the late Cole Blease and Jessie Phelps McAbee. She retired from Wal-Mart in South Jackson after 28 years of management. She was the manager that closed the original South Wal-Mart and cut the ribbon for the re-opening in the new location further down Highway 45 South. She was Baptist in belief.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James M. West Sr., and two grandchildren.

She is survived by Stepmother Faye McAbee, daughters Elane Nunley (Bert) and Lisa West, sons James West (Valerie) and Bryce West, sisterss Nancy House (Andy), and Tookie Day (Tommy), seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with the funeral service following at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 20, 2019
