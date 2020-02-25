Services
Barbara Wallace Obituary
Barbara Wallace

Parsons - Barbara Sue Wallace, 79, of Parsons, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 25th, at her home.

She was retired, was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara was a member of Parsons Church of Christ.

She was the daughter of the late Andy E. and Essie B. Woodard.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Wallace, of Parsons; a daughter, Denise (Carl Jr.) Wheat, of Parsons; two sons, Mark (Paula) Wallace, of Decaturville; Kevin (Becky) Wallace, of Decaturville.

She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren - Thecia Griggs, Heather Reeves, Colby Jones, Mason (Jessica) Wallace, Taylor (Robyn) Wallace, Whitney (Joel) Gibson, Blaine (Kendyl) Pearcy, Chase Pearcy, and Stone Wallace; 9 Great-Grandchildren - Lane, Emmett, Greenlee, Ridge, Brooke, Jessie, Madison, Sage and Jude; 1 Great-Great Grandchild - Ava

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Zeke Wallace and a sister, Dorothy Bunn.

Funeral Services will at Parsons Church of Christ, Parsons, TN, at 1 PM on Thursday, February 27th, with Minister Martin Klamm officiating. Burial will follow in Dyer's Chapel Cemetery near Reagan.

Visitation is Wednesday 11 AM - 9 PM at Reed's Chapel - Decaturville and Thursday 10 AM until service at Parsons Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowres. memorial donations are requested to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959

731-852-3643

reedschapelfh.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
