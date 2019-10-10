|
|
Bernice Marie Collins Owens
Denmark - Bernice Marie Owens, age 91 of Denmark, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Mark Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery.
A more detailed obituary is available on our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com
