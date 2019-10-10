Services
Bernice Marie Collins Owens

Bernice Marie Collins Owens

Denmark - Bernice Marie Owens, age 91 of Denmark, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Mark Wade officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Springs Cemetery.

Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
