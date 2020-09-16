1/1
Bernice Wicks Gaskins
1926 - 2020
Bernice Wicks Gaskins

Jackson - Bernice Wicks Gaskins, 93, of Jackson, TN, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 in Tappahannock, VA after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born October 24, 1926 in Wildersville, TN, the eldest daughter of James Monroe Wicks and Lena Todd Wicks. Bernice enjoyed a nearly 28-year career with the American Red Cross, retiring as Executive Director of the Jackson chapter in August of 1995. After retirement, she was appointed to a 3-year term on the Red Cross State Service Council as a volunteer. After that, she continued to volunteer for various community activities. She is survived by 1 son, Jeff (Linda) Gaskins; 4 grandsons, Chris Gaskins, Frank Gaskins, Casey Gaskins and Joseph Gaskins; and 2 great-grandchildren, Aiden Gaskins and Arabella Gaskins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Everett Gaskins; 1 son, Harold (Betty) Gaskins; 1 granddaughter, Denice Gaskins; 1 greatgranddaughter, Lorne Gaskins; and 2 sisters, Frances Wicks Johns and Dora Jane Wicks (Toby) Ross. Her remains will be interred on Saturday September 19, 2020 following a graveside service at 10:00 AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her name to either The American Red Cross or The Alzheimer's Foundation. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ridgecrest Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Jackson Sun

