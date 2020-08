Or Copy this URL to Share

Bert W. Bailey, Sr.



McKenzie - Mr. Bert W. Bailey, Sr., age 88, August 25, 2020, 1 pm Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.



Mr. Bailey passed away on August 21, 2020.



Mr. Bailey is preceded in death by his sisters, Carlie Pendergrass and Mary Alice Pickard.



Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Mae Bailey; sons, Bert W. Bailey, Jr., Christopher Blake Bailey; daughter, Barbara Trull (Clayton); many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.









