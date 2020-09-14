Bertha Hill Hutson
Jackson - Services for Mrs. Bertha Hill Hutson, age 91 will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hutson died on September 9, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ms. Bronze West Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. P.O. Box 1463, Jackson, Tennessee 38302
