Bertha Hill Hutson
Bertha Hill Hutson

Jackson - Services for Mrs. Bertha Hill Hutson, age 91 will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 Noon at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hutson died on September 9, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ms. Bronze West Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. P.O. Box 1463, Jackson, Tennessee 38302

Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home

(731) 427-7411

www.stephenson-shaw.com






Published in The Jackson Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home
807 North Hays Avenue
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 427-7411
September 12, 2020
I KNEW MRS. HUTSON MANY YEARS, SHE WAS A KIND, AND GENTLE SOUL, ALWAYS GIVING LOVE, AND ENCOURAGEMENT TO THOSE AROUND HER... LOVE YOU ALWAYS MY DEAR.....
Edward Hutson
Son
