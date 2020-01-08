|
|
Bertha Sipes Vaughan
Bolivar - Funeral services for Bertha Sipes Vaughan, 81, of Bolivar, are 1:00 pm, January 11 at Bolivar First Baptist Church. Burial is in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Jan. 9th and 10th from 5 pm until 9 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar. She passed away January 4.
She had her own band, "Bertha Sipes & The Rhythm Ranch Boys", in high school. She also sang on WBBJ-TV in Jackson and had her own radio show in Bolivar.
She married Joseph Vaughan in 1963 and worked with him as secretary for Bolivar Lumber Company. She was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In 1979, she was one of the founders of Hardeman County's "Hee-Haw" show, and continued to lend her talents to the production for 40 years.
She leaves two sons, Gregory R. Vaughan (Janna), and Jason Vaughan (Lisa); two sisters, Nancy Dillard (Burton), and Margaret Howell; a brother, David Sipes (Rhonda); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; special daughter, Beth Vaughan; three step-sisters; and two step-brothers.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Jan. 8, 2020