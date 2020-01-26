|
|
Bess Geller Fleischer
Humboldt - Bess Geller Fleischer, 100, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Bailey Park Community Living Center where she had been a resident since October 2019.
Born June 2, 1919, at home in Allen County Indiana, she and her twin brother Jess were the 7th and 8th children of John and Viola Wells Geller. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Humboldt since moving to Tennessee in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ray Fleischer, her parents, and her siblings Carrie, Wallace, Clifford, Donald, Carl and Jess Geller and Leona Geller Dunfee.
Mrs. Fleischer is survived by her son, Ray Fleischer (Jeanne) of Pegram, TN; daughter, Diane Lewis of Humboldt; grandson, Scott Fleischer (Laura) of Fairview, TN; and great grandchildren, Carleigh Fleischer, Isla Fleischer and Oston Lawrence. She is also survived by special extended family members, Eugene Reddin of Humboldt and Luke and Christa Reddin of Jackson.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Humboldt with visitation from 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to .
Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home
731-784-1414
www.SheltonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020