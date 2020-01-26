|
|
Bessie Marie Foote
Jackson - Bessie Marie Foote, age 89 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday, January 25, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur S. and Bobbie Harris of Mercer, TN. She was one of eleven siblings. She graduated Valedictorian of Mercer High School and moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. In 1951, she married Air Force Staff Sergeant Clarence S. "Jack" Foote stationed in Spokane, WA and they later resided in Jackson, TN. She was an employee of Second National Bank, Parks Belk, and Parkway Hospital.
Mrs. Foote was an active member of Forest Heights Methodist Church as well as a Lifetime United Methodist Women, Sunday School Teacher and MYF Counselor. She loved flowers and gardening, and was awarded Jackson's Civic Pride Award in 2004. She was President of the Hoe N Hope Garden Club winning many awards for her flower designs.
She is survived by her husband Clarence S. "Jack" Foote; daughters, Janice Foote Pyron (Charles) of College Grove, TN and Susan Foote Haubold (John) of Jackson, TN; grandchildren, Ben Pyron (Melissa) of Spring Hill, TN, and Blake Pyron (Emily) of Franklin, TN; great grandchildren, Luke Pyron and Ellis Pyron; sister, Peggy Harris Mann of Milan; brother Scott Lee Harris of Jackson; and special friend, Jennifer Hardin.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Harry Durbin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers to serve will be Taylor Harris, John Willoughby, Charles Pyron, Ben Pyron, Blake Pyron, and Larry Durbin.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020