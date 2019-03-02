Betsy Herndon Akins



Jackson - Betsy Herndon Akins, age 86, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Northbrooke Healthcare of Jackson.



A native of Darden, TN, she was born on March 2, 1932 the daughter of the late Lois and Grace King Herndon. She was married to Curtin Akins who preceded her in death in 2000. She had a varied career being the first woman to pump gasoline in Jackson, TN working at the Mid-Town Motel and Bill Case Bar-B-Que. She loved to travel and had visited most states.



She is preceded in death by her children, Horace "Bubba" Doyle, Jerry Doyle and Cathy Cooper.



She is survived by her daughter, Diane Taylor; son-in-law, Larry Cooper; brother Warren (Pauline) Herndon; grandchildren, Stacy (Stacey) Jewell, Michelle (Everette) Tuten, Vandy (Sean) Prescott, Mendy (Gerry) Solorzano and Wesley Doyle.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Greg Gilbreath officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.



The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the service.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. Univ. Parkway 668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary