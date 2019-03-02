Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
Betsy Herndon Akins


1932 - 2019
Betsy Herndon Akins Obituary
Betsy Herndon Akins

Jackson - Betsy Herndon Akins, age 86, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Northbrooke Healthcare of Jackson.

A native of Darden, TN, she was born on March 2, 1932 the daughter of the late Lois and Grace King Herndon. She was married to Curtin Akins who preceded her in death in 2000. She had a varied career being the first woman to pump gasoline in Jackson, TN working at the Mid-Town Motel and Bill Case Bar-B-Que. She loved to travel and had visited most states.

She is preceded in death by her children, Horace "Bubba" Doyle, Jerry Doyle and Cathy Cooper.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Taylor; son-in-law, Larry Cooper; brother Warren (Pauline) Herndon; grandchildren, Stacy (Stacey) Jewell, Michelle (Everette) Tuten, Vandy (Sean) Prescott, Mendy (Gerry) Solorzano and Wesley Doyle.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Greg Gilbreath officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the service.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. Univ. Parkway 668-1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Mar. 2, 2019
