Betty G. Ivy
Betty G. Ivy

Decaturville - Betty G. Parrish Ivy, 86, of Decaturville, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital.

She was a retired tax preparer and a member of Decaturville First Baptist Church.

Betty is survived by three brothers, Billy Floyd (Ruby) Parrish, of Parsons; Paul (Carolyn) Parrish, of Scotts Hill; Larry (Jean) Parrish, of Decaturville and by 12 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ivy, a brother, Tommy Parrish and parents, Loda and Gladys Parrish.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed's Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Friday, July 17th, with Bro. Ronnie Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Visitation is Friday 9 AM until service.

731-852-3643

reedschapelfh.com




Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
