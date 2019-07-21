Betty J. Seals



Jackson - Betty Jean Bennett Seals (Mom, MeeMaw), 10 days shy of her 95th birthday, went to be with her Heavenly Father on early Friday morning, July 19.



She was born July 29, 1924 to Chester W. Bennett and Dora Markman Bennett in Edwards County, Illinois where she grew up. She married her high school sweetheart, Eldon Eli Seals, on September 14, 1944 immediately upon his return from WWII war and was married to him 39 years before his untimely death in 1983. She is also predeceased by her father and mother, Chester (Chet) and Dora, sister Norma Strine, and two daughters, Darlene Sue Seals and Barbara Jean Seals.



She is survived by her children, Cheryl Seals Hughes (Larry) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; Mike Seals (Mitzi) of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren whom she loved very much Megan Shaw (Brooks) of Medina, TN and Marshall Seals (Celene) of Henderson, TN; great granddaughter Grace Anne Shaw born in May who was introduced to Mee Maw three days before her death; and two beloved sisters Blanche Reid of Phoenix, AZ and Virginia Wallace of Paris, IL. Additionally, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members as well as many friends and neighbors that touched her life over the years.



SEERVICES: Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22 in the chapel at Arrington Funeral Home, Jackson, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm with the service at 6 pm. Jube Ashworth, family friend, will officiate; Marshall Seals will read her obituary; Debbie Gilleland will conduct a reading and Chris Brewer will provide the music. Private family burial will be on Tuesday, July 23 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.



Pallbearers will be Marshall Seals, Brooks Shaw, Clark Shaw, Larry Hughes, Jube Ashworth and Todd Austin.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a memorial in the name of Betty Seals be made to ( ).



Additional obituary information can be found on Arrington Funeral Directors Facebook page or website, www.arringtonfunerlgorup.com.



Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111 Published in The Jackson Sun on July 21, 2019