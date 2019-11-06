|
|
Betty Jean Cantrell
Jackson -
Funeral Services for Betty Jean Cantrell will be conducted on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Independence Cemetery.
Mrs. Cantrell was born on November 17, 1932 in Lexington, TN. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of 1st Christian Church
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Buster Brown Cantrell who passed away in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter; Carla Ann Cantrell of Jackson, TN. and her Son; Russell Clay Cantrell of St. Louis, Missouri.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019