George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
Betty Jean Cantrell


1932 - 2019
Betty Jean Cantrell Obituary
Betty Jean Cantrell

Jackson -

Funeral Services for Betty Jean Cantrell will be conducted on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with burial to follow in Independence Cemetery.

Mrs. Cantrell was born on November 17, 1932 in Lexington, TN. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of 1st Christian Church

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Buster Brown Cantrell who passed away in 2000.

She is survived by her daughter; Carla Ann Cantrell of Jackson, TN. and her Son; Russell Clay Cantrell of St. Louis, Missouri.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm.

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
