Betty Jean Grear



Trenton - Graveside services for Betty Jean Grear, age 89, will be held 2 pm Friday, October 2, 2020, in Davidson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Shelton Funeral Home from 4 to 8 pm. All services will follow the appropriate social distancing protocols with face mask recommended as set forth by the CDC and the State of Tennessee.



Mrs. Grear, a retired Nursing Assistant with Tennessee Healthcare and NHC, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Douglas Nursing Home in Milan, TN.



Mrs. Grear was preceded in death by her husband, Poston Grear; her parents, Lloyd and Willie (Jones) Pittman; and a sister, Mildred Brooks.



She is survived by a son, Harold Grear of Trenton, TN; a daughter, Linda Cook of Trenton, TN; four grandchildren, Marshall Carter, Christopher Carter, Alana Fly-White, and Amanda Monarrez; and twelve great grandchildren.









