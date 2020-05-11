Services
Betty Reese Webb Sikes

Betty Reese Webb Sikes Obituary
Betty Reese Webb Sikes

Jackson - A private family graveside service for Ms. Betty Reese Webb Sikes, age 72, will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 10 AM at Hopewell Cemetery in Medina, TN with Pastor Eugene Brandt officiating.

Ms. Sikes passed away on May 10, 2020, in Jackson, TN. She was born on March 25, 1948, in Jackson, TN to the late Jim Webb and Emma Blondell Crosby. Ms. Sikes was the most loving, selfless mother and grandmother. Ms. Sikes was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Ann Webb.

Ms. Sikes is survived by her sons, Robert Sikes, Daniel Sikes (Whitney); brother, Benton Webb (Terri); sister, Jane Owens; grandchildren, Cooper Sikes, and Reese Ann Sikes.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to a .
Published in The Jackson Sun from May 11 to May 12, 2020
