Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Jackson - Betty Rowell, age 77, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her Jackson residence.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

A complete notice is available on Arrington Funeral Directors' Facebook page or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 25, 2019
