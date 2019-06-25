|
Betty Rowell
Jackson - Betty Rowell, age 77, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her Jackson residence.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
A complete notice is available on Arrington Funeral Directors' Facebook page or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com 731.668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 25, 2019