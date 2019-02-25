Services
Huntingdon, TN - Huntingdon
650 High Street P. O. Box 190
Huntingdon, TN 38344
731-986-8281
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Huntingdon, TN - Huntingdon
650 High Street P. O. Box 190
Huntingdon, TN 38344
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bruceton First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bruceton First Baptist Church
Betty Sue (May) Higdon


1932 - 2019
Betty Sue (May) Higdon Obituary
Betty Sue (May) Higdon

Bruceton - Betty Sue (May) Higdon

Betty Sue (May) Higdon, 86, of Bruceton, Tennessee passed away at her home on February 23, 2019.

Mrs. Higdon was born August 27, 1932 to the late Oscar and Verda May in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

Betty was the Salutatorian of the 1950 graduating class at Huntingdon High School. She was retired from Keeper Bait Company and the former Bank of Huntingdon, now First Bank.

She resided in Bruceton, TN where she was a member of First Baptist Church and the Bruceton Woman's Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Stanley Higdon; a son James Edgar Higdon; and a sister, Mary Belle Smothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Higdon Barcroft of Brentwood and Alice Higdon of Memphis; a sister, Virginia Davison of McLemoresville, TN; granddaughters, Destin Barcroft (Brian) Tucker and Holly Barcroft (Jason) Cousar; and five great grandsons; Logan, Grayson, and Nathan Tucker; Graham and Garrett Cousar.

Visitation is at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Bruceton with services following at 1:00pm.

Pallbearers include Joe Smothers, Carlton Davison, Brian Tucker, Jason Cousar, Roy Butler, and Bob Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Bruceton

Dilday-Carter Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 25, 2019
