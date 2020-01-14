|
|
Bettye Day Grisham
Jackson - Bettye Cole Day Grisham, age 90 of Jackson, passed away on January 13, 2020 at Humboldt Nursing Home in Humboldt, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's.
Bettye was born on September 24, 1929 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of the late Loyce Bert and Lillie Frances Hammonds Cole. Bettye worked as a receptionist for Dr. Dodson, Crocker and Scott and retired from the Eye Clinic.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Guy Thomas "Gabo" Day and her second husband, Walter Grisham. She was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Jack Cole, Bert Cole, Jr., Carl Cole, Katherine Turner and Frances Farris.
She is survived by two sons Guy Thomas Day, Jr. "Tommy" (Tookie) and David Winston Day (Deborah) both of Jackson; grandchildren, Justin Day (Laura), Jenny Day (Kent), Katlin Day, and Michelle Coleman (Tony); and great grandchildren, Georgia Rose, Hazel, Ezra, and Andrew.
The family would like to Thank her sitters that have taken such good care of her for several years. Deena Maness, Tawanna Coleman, Christy Blair, Lindsey Pruitt, Tracy Pate, and Lee Merriweather.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020