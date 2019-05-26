Beverly Diane Morgan



Jackson - Our hearts are broken with the passing of our cherished wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), and friend.



After a five year battle with lung and liver cancer, Beverly Morgan passed away on the evening of Sunday, May 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family and best friend Renee Long.



Beverly was born on November 30, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming who spent her early years in West Virginia and Florida and married life in the United Kingdom, Canada, Florida, Michigan and Tennessee.



Beverly was proceeded in death by her beloved daughter Megan Bridges (Morgan), father Walter Clark, mother Frieda Clark and sister Lois Woods. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Mel Morgan, son David Morgan, granddaughter Chloe Megan Morgan and brother, Lowell Clark with his wife, Dorothy Clark of Cave Creek, Arizona. Many nieces, nephews and long-life friends are also affected by the impact of this amazing woman.



Beverly valued family and friendship more than anything. She was a strong, intelligent and extremely empathetic woman with immense moral character. She had an extraordinary ability to genuinely listen and comfort people. Over the years, she worked at several different companies in both Canada and the United States. Her last place of employment before retirement was at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.



At Beverly's request there will be no memorial or funeral service held in Jackson. Instead, Beverly would prefer that donations be made to the in her memory. Her last wishes were to be cremated with her ashes scattered upon the Gulf of Mexico in Florida so that she could be at rest with her daughter Megan.



Beverly was the irreplaceable fabric that held family together. She will always be remembered, loved and deeply missed. Published in The Jackson Sun on May 26, 2019