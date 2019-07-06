|
|
Beverly Graves
Jackson - Funeral services for Beverly Graves, 72 of Jackson will be conducted on Sunday, June 7, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Love and Truth Church South with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bill Luther and Pastor Darian Brown will officiate the service. A Visitation will be conducted on Sunday from 2:00 PM until the time of the service at 4:00 PM at the Church. A full obituary will be on our website at www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on July 6, 2019