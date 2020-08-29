1/
Beverly Sue Elam Foropoulos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Sue Elam Foropoulos

Jackon - Beverly Sue Elam Foropoulos, loving wife, mom, and grandmother, passed away Friday, August 28 in her home at the age of 65, still a "spring chicken." She entered heaven ahead of her husband of 46 years, Wayne Foropoulos; her four children, Waverly (Dr. David) Munday, Melody (Dr. Corey) Cain, Zachary (Anna) Foropoulos, and Natiley Foropoulos; eleven grandchildren, Titan, Josie, Koen, Heidi, Zain, Bonnie, and Griffin Munday, Caleb, Bennett, and Emmy Cain, and Elaina Foropoulos; her sister, Carol (David) Stephan; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, O.D. and Margie Elam. Beverly gave her life to Christ as a young girl at Ardmore Baptist Church in Memphis. She loved the Lord wholeheartedly and served Him all her days, expectantly awaiting seeing her Savior face-to-face.

She was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church (WJBC), where she found joy serving in multiple ministries of the church, as well as in other charitable organizations. She loved teaching and impacted so many lives with her kindness, encouragement, and love.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 30, at West Jackson Baptist Church at 3 PM, with Dr. Bob Agee officiating. A private family burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery. Due to current circumstances there will not be a visitation.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations in her honor be made to the WJBC Mission Scholarship Fund because of her passion for sharing the love of Christ.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arrington Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved