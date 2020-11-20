1/
Bill D. Wadley
Bill D Wadley

Columbia - Graveside services for Mr. Bill D Wadley, age 90, will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Mr. Wadley passed away on November 20, 2020, in Colombia, TN. He was born on February 21, 1930, in Jackson, TN, to the late John Lee Wadley and Mary Patrick Wadley. Mr. Wadley served in the U.S. Air Force and he worked for Watlington Brothers Construction for 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Wadley.

Mr. Wadley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anita Wadley; sons, Robin Wadley, Kyle Wadley (Wendy); Daughters, Taryn Pirtle (Randy), Kara Willingham (Ricky); brother, Kenneth Wadley (Paula); sister, Nell Briley (David); nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
