Bill D. Wadley
Bill D. Wadley

Columbia - A private graveside service for Bill D. Wadley, age 90, will be conducted at 2pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

Mr. Wadley passed away on November 20, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was born on February 21, 1930, in Jackson, TN to the late John Lee and Mary Patrick Wadley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Eulah Wadley.

In addition to being a devoted husband and loving father, Mr. Wadley served his country in the United States Air Force and was an accomplished carpenter with Watlington Brothers Construction for fifty years. He also served as an elder for the Bemis Church of Christ for almost 30 years. He was a man of integrity-honest, loving, good. He lived his life in such a way to bring honor to God and to glorify Him in all things. He'll be remembered not only for these things, but for his love for UT football, a good piece of pecan pie and making the best homemade biscuits you've ever tasted.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anita; sons, Robin Wadley, Kyle (Wendy) Wadley; daughters, Taryn (Randy) Pirtle, Kara (Ricky) Willingham; brother, Kenneth (Paula) Wadley; sister, Nell (David) Briley; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
