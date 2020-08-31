Billie Jean Staples
Jackson - Billie Jean Staples passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on August 11, 1930, in Mifflin, TN. Billie Jean was preceded in death by her husband Billy Pope Staples. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 pm and the service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, Sept. 5th at Beech Bluff Cemetery in Beech Bluff, TN.
The family ask that all who attend wear face covering. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Beech Bluff United Methodist Church (c/o Carolyn Stewart/2783 Beech Bluff Rd/ Jackson, TN 38301) Beech Bluff Cemetery Association (c/o Bob May/4418 Beech Bluff Rd/ Beech Bluff, TN 38313 or charity of your choice
. Lawrence - Sorensen Funeral Home 731-424-2424