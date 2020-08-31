1/
Billie Jean Staples
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Jean Staples

Jackson - Billie Jean Staples passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on August 11, 1930, in Mifflin, TN. Billie Jean was preceded in death by her husband Billy Pope Staples. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 pm and the service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, Sept. 5th at Beech Bluff Cemetery in Beech Bluff, TN.

The family ask that all who attend wear face covering. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Beech Bluff United Methodist Church (c/o Carolyn Stewart/2783 Beech Bluff Rd/ Jackson, TN 38301) Beech Bluff Cemetery Association (c/o Bob May/4418 Beech Bluff Rd/ Beech Bluff, TN 38313 or charity of your choice. Lawrence - Sorensen Funeral Home 731-424-2424




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson
403 E BALTIMORE ST
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 424-2424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home - Jackson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved