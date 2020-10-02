Dr. Billy Butler



Brownsville - Dr. Billy Sullivan Butler, age 82, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in Brownsville, TN. A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Butler Home, 2285 Hwy 54 North, Brownsville, TN 38012. Dr. Butler was a veterinarian for 50 years serving the Brownsville, Haywood County Community. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bettye Dodson Butler, a son John Butler (McKeen) both of Brownsville, TN, a sister, Patsy Butler McGill, Humboldt, TN and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Eugene and Inez Rhodes Butler, a son, Ben Butler, a brother, Marion E. Butler, a sister, Irene Butler Piercey and a brother in law, Duane McGill. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to: ALS Tennessee Chapter, 4300 Sidco Dr., Nashville, TN 37204 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Rd., Bethesda, Maryland 20814. All arrangements are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store