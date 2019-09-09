|
Billy Futrell
Jackson - Billy Futrell went home to be with his Heavenly Father on September 7, 2019.
Billy was the beloved husband of Norma Dean (Maness) Futrell for 61 years. His wife preceded him in death on September 24, 2015. They have three children: Ricky Futrell, Teresa (Bill) Rosson, and Chuck (Christy) Futrell. They have six grandchildren: Chrissy Futrell Vandiver, Abby Futrell Leslie, Lynsie Rosson Hughes, Amber Futrell Moore, Will Futrell and Hannah Futrell. They also were blessed with four great-grandchildren: Gage and Travis Vandiver, Hazel Hughes and George Fincher.
Billy was born August 22, 1935, the son of Charles (Sambo) and Louise Futrell, both deceased. He was one of six children. His brothers Bud Futrell and Bobby Futrell, preceded him in death. He has 3 surviving sisters, Mary Jane Futrell Hearn, Etta Futrell Barnett and Patricia Futrell Robertson.
Billy lived in the Jackson community all of his life and was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church for over 60 years. He was lovingly called "Mr. Billy" by all that knew him as he passed out peppermint candy to all the children every Sunday. He was a lifetime Deacon, serving as Chairman of the Deacons, and served on many church committees. Billy had a career in construction, owning his own home and commercial construction company for many years.
The last 17 years of his career he worked at the West Jackson Baptist Church as Maintenance and Grounds Supervisor, overseeing the construction of the new church building on Oil Well Road. Billy started each day at the door of the Child Development Center greeting all of the children as they came into the church building. The children loved Mr. Billy and some would not even get out of the car if he wasn't standing there! Billy had a real heart for children and those in need. He will always be known for his kind and giving spirit. He helped many people, doing free maintenance on homes for widows in the church. Billy was revered as the man that could build anything and fix anything from plumbing to electrical problems.
He was an avid UT Vols fan and never missed a football game. He loved almost all sports and followed the Union Bulldog basketball games.
Most of all he will be remembered for his servant leadership and how he loved his family and others. Billy will be missed by his family as a loving husband and Godly father that was a role model for his children. But what a comfort to know that he and Norma are reunited in Heaven because he knew exactly where he was going upon his death - -to Heaven to live with his Lord that he had loved and served all his life. A celebration of Billy's life will take place at West Jackson Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 1:00 pm with burial immediately following the service at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Visitation will be at West Jackson Baptist Church from Noon-1:00 pm before the service and also at the church on Monday, September 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Reverend Lonnie Sanders and Reverend Allan Teel and Reverend Robin Popplewell.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Futrell, Chuck Futrell, Bill Rosson, Carson Moore, Will Futrell, Gage Vandiver, Harvey Lee Curlin, and Carroll Griffin.
Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the West Jackson Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 580 Oilwell Road, Jackson, TN 38305.
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 9, 2019